Dr. Rory Myer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rory Myer, MD
Overview of Dr. Rory Myer, MD
Dr. Rory Myer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL.
Dr. Myer works at
Dr. Myer's Office Locations
-
1
Tomoka Eye Associates345 Clyde Morris Blvd, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 206-1221
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Myer?
I've been a patient of Dr Myer for quite some time and I chose him to perform eye surgery on me. He is very skilled and my surgery was very successful. I am very impressed with his knowledge, skill, and demeanor and I recommend him most highly. He is an excellent doctor and when I need surgery again, I trust him to help me with the other eye. He is now practicing in Central Florida.
About Dr. Rory Myer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1023273398
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Myer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myer works at
Dr. Myer has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, Blepharitis and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Myer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.