Dr. Rory Panepinto, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rory Panepinto, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kenner, LA. They graduated from Temple University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner.
Panepinto Podiatry200 W Esplanade Ave Ste 312, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 264-3668
Panepinto Podiatry1801 CLEARVIEW PKWY, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 264-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
This was my third treatment by Dr. Panapinto for unrelated foot ailments. He is a very responsive podiatrist who has a way of treating and healing without causing more pain than the illness itself. Always prompt and professional with an extremely courteous staff in a spotlessly maintained facility. Conveniently located with sufficient parking. Without hesitation, I have recommended him to many friends and will continue to do so. Very professional and effective.
- Podiatry
- English
- Mercy Suburban Hospital, 1998 - 2001
- Mercy Suburban Hospital
- Temple University College Of Podiatric Medicine
- Troy University
