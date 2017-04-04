See All Podiatrists in Kenner, LA
Dr. Rory Panepinto, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (11)
Map Pin Small Kenner, LA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rory Panepinto, DPM

Dr. Rory Panepinto, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kenner, LA. They graduated from Temple University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner.

Dr. Panepinto works at Ochsner Health Center - Kenner in Kenner, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Panepinto's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Panepinto Podiatry
    200 W Esplanade Ave Ste 312, Kenner, LA 70065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 264-3668
  2. 2
    Panepinto Podiatry
    1801 CLEARVIEW PKWY, Metairie, LA 70001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 264-3668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Onychogryphosis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 04, 2017
    This was my third treatment by Dr. Panapinto for unrelated foot ailments. He is a very responsive podiatrist who has a way of treating and healing without causing more pain than the illness itself. Always prompt and professional with an extremely courteous staff in a spotlessly maintained facility. Conveniently located with sufficient parking. Without hesitation, I have recommended him to many friends and will continue to do so. Very professional and effective.
    jack blanke in metairie, la — Apr 04, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Rory Panepinto, DPM
    About Dr. Rory Panepinto, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427003284
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mercy Suburban Hospital, 1998 - 2001
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mercy Suburban Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Temple University College Of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Troy University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rory Panepinto, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panepinto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Panepinto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Panepinto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Panepinto has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panepinto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Panepinto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panepinto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panepinto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panepinto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

