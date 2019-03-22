Overview of Dr. Rosa Artola, DO

Dr. Rosa Artola, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Artola works at Optum Urgent Care in Mission Hills, CA with other offices in Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.