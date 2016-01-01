Dr. Rosa Atkinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosa Atkinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rosa Atkinson, MD
Dr. Rosa Atkinson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.
Dr. Atkinson works at
Dr. Atkinson's Office Locations
-
1
Middletown Medical PC Urgent Care111 Maltese Dr, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 342-4774
-
2
Rephuah Health Psychology PC60 Dunning Rd, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 342-4774
-
3
Middletown Medical PC2 Edgewater Dr, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atkinson?
About Dr. Rosa Atkinson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861573966
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atkinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atkinson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atkinson works at
Dr. Atkinson speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Atkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atkinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.