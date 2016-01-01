Overview of Dr. Rosa Atkinson, MD

Dr. Rosa Atkinson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.



Dr. Atkinson works at Middletown Medical in Middletown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.