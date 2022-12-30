Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosa Bell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rosa Bell, MD
Dr. Rosa Bell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Dr. Bell works at
Dr. Bell's Office Locations
Neurological Care Center of Montgomery PC1315 Mulberry St, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 262-1113
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience with Dr. Bell and her staff today , I was treated very well . Priceless !
About Dr. Rosa Bell, MD
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell has seen patients for Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.