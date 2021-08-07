See All Psychiatrists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Rosa Bellota, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Rosa Bellota, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (91)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rosa Bellota, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with LSU HSC

Dr. Bellota works at Mind Brain Institute in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV and North Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Popov, DO
Dr. Michael Popov, DO
1.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Sam Zand, DO
Dr. Sam Zand, DO
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Mind Brain Institute
    4958 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 987-6174
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Mind Brain Institute TMS ( transcranial Magnetic Stimulation)
    9041 S Pecos Rd # 4560, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 987-6174
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  3. 3
    Mind Brain Institute TMS ( transcranial Magnetic Stimulation)
    3365 W Craig Rd Ste 5, North Las Vegas, NV 89032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 987-6174
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
School Refusal Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • EBMS
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Sierra Choice
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • The Health Plan
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 91 ratings
    Patient Ratings (91)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (29)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bellota?

    Aug 07, 2021
    Great treatment for depression . It’s called TMS . It made a big impact in my energy levels and motivation . It take 36 sessions . Felt better at session 24. It’s worthy !!!
    Kat — Aug 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rosa Bellota, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rosa Bellota, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bellota to family and friends

    Dr. Bellota's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bellota

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rosa Bellota, MD.

    About Dr. Rosa Bellota, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811280183
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • LSU HSC
    Fellowship
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosa Bellota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bellota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bellota has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bellota on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    91 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellota. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellota.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rosa Bellota, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.