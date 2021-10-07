See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Providence, RI
Dr. Rosa Bermudez-Emmanuelli, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (25)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rosa Bermudez-Emmanuelli, MD

Dr. Rosa Bermudez-Emmanuelli, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce Sch of Med and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Bermudez-Emmanuelli works at LIFESPAN PHYSICIAN GROUP in Providence, RI with other offices in Cranston, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bermudez-Emmanuelli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lifespan Physician Group Obstetrics and Gynecology
    148 W River St Ste 8, Providence, RI 02904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 606-3000
  2. 2
    Joseph R. Gaeta MD
    235 Plain St Ste 307, Providence, RI 02905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 223-2920
  3. 3
    Venus OB-GYN
    1150 Reservoir Ave Ste 300, Cranston, RI 02920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 223-2828
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Polyps
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Cervical Polyps
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 07, 2021
    The most caring , devoted and amazing doctor I have ever seen. She always take her time and explain everything in the details. I am so lucky to find the doctor like her. Very smart and professional. You should plan ahead in order to see her, because Dr. Bermudez-Emmanuelli is always have a lot of patients.
    — Oct 07, 2021
    About Dr. Rosa Bermudez-Emmanuelli, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043405863
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Luke's Memorial Hospital, Pone, Pr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Saint Luke's Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ponce Sch of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Pontifical Catholic University Of Puerto Rico, Ponce, Pr, B.S. In Biology, Cum Laude
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosa Bermudez-Emmanuelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bermudez-Emmanuelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bermudez-Emmanuelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bermudez-Emmanuelli has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bermudez-Emmanuelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bermudez-Emmanuelli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bermudez-Emmanuelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bermudez-Emmanuelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bermudez-Emmanuelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

