Dr. Rosa Bermudez-Emmanuelli, MD
Overview of Dr. Rosa Bermudez-Emmanuelli, MD
Dr. Rosa Bermudez-Emmanuelli, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce Sch of Med and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Bermudez-Emmanuelli's Office Locations
Lifespan Physician Group Obstetrics and Gynecology148 W River St Ste 8, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 606-3000
Joseph R. Gaeta MD235 Plain St Ste 307, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 223-2920
Venus OB-GYN1150 Reservoir Ave Ste 300, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (401) 223-2828Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
The most caring , devoted and amazing doctor I have ever seen. She always take her time and explain everything in the details. I am so lucky to find the doctor like her. Very smart and professional. You should plan ahead in order to see her, because Dr. Bermudez-Emmanuelli is always have a lot of patients.
About Dr. Rosa Bermudez-Emmanuelli, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043405863
Education & Certifications
- Saint Luke's Memorial Hospital, Pone, Pr
- Saint Luke's Memorial Hospital
- Ponce Sch of Med
- Pontifical Catholic University Of Puerto Rico, Ponce, Pr, B.S. In Biology, Cum Laude
