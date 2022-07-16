See All General Surgeons in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. Rosa Choi, MD

General Surgery
3.3 (17)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rosa Choi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Choi works at Sansum Orthopedic Clinic, Santa Barbara, CA in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pueblo Multi-Specialty Clinic
    317 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 (805) 898-3140

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Lumpectomy
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Lumpectomy

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 16, 2022
    Dr. Choi performed a partial mastectomy on me. I found her to be very intelligent, competent, and clear. She doesn't waste time, but is available when you need her. Her nurses provide the warm, fuzzy stuff; Dr. Choi provides the expertise. BTW, I had no pain at all following surgery.
    — Jul 16, 2022
    About Dr. Rosa Choi, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376650713
    Education & Certifications

    • Mass Gen Hospital
    • University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
    • General Surgery
