Overview of Dr. Rosa Galvez, MD

Dr. Rosa Galvez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois At Rockford and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Westside Hospital and Lovelace Women's Hospital.



Dr. Galvez works at Lovelace Health Systems Inc in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.