Dr. Gidowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosa Gidowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rosa Gidowski, MD
Dr. Rosa Gidowski, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE / SUPERIOR SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital.
Dr. Gidowski's Office Locations
Our Ldy Of Guadalupe Med Clnc368 W Badillo St, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 915-5161
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rosa Gidowski, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689742702
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE / SUPERIOR SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gidowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gidowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gidowski speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gidowski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gidowski.
