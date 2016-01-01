Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosa Gonzalez, MD
Overview of Dr. Rosa Gonzalez, MD
Dr. Rosa Gonzalez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZARAGOZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.
Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations
Rosa M. Gonzalez M.d. P.A.7800 PALISADE AVE, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 567-4467
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Palisades Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rosa Gonzalez, MD
- English, Spanish
- 1033153143
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ZARAGOZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
