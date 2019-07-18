Overview of Dr. Rosa Kim, MD

Dr. Rosa Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They graduated from Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Retina Consultants Of Texas in Bellaire, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX, Lufkin, TX, Houston, TX and Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Chorioretinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.