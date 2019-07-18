Dr. Rosa Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosa Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Rosa Kim, MD
Dr. Rosa Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They graduated from Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Retina Consultants of Texas4460 Bissonnet St Ste 200, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (800) 833-5921
Retina Consultants of Texas10907 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 450, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (800) 833-5921
Retina Consultants of Texas2906 Brentwood Dr Ste 300, Lufkin, TX 75901 Directions (800) 833-5921
Retina Consultants of Texas10100 Katy Fwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77043 Directions (800) 833-5921
Retina Consultants of Texas6921 Brisbane Ct Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (800) 833-5921
Retina Consultants of Texas800 Peakwood Dr Ste 1C, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (800) 833-5921Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My visits are easy and always makes feel very comfortable with positive results. Everyone there is so kind and helpful
About Dr. Rosa Kim, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Korean
- 1558469460
Education & Certifications
- Mass Eye and Ear
- Harvard Med School
- Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine
