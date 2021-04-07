Dr. Rosa Lipin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosa Lipin, MD
Overview of Dr. Rosa Lipin, MD
Dr. Rosa Lipin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery within the Head & Neck. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and Clinic and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Lipin works at
Dr. Lipin's Office Locations
Northside Plastic Surgery11681 Haynes Bridge Rd Ste 200, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Directions (770) 475-3146Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lipin?
My son was bitten in the face by a family dog and was rushed to Northside Forsyth ER. We were told there were no plastic surgeons on call and would need to drive to Children's Atl. Within minutes I was told a plastic surgeon Dr. Lipin was in route, but was driving from her home 45 mins. away. She had just left Northside Forsyth for home and was returning to take care of my son. As a mom that meant so much to know that she was so passionate about helping people that she would drive an hour and a half after getting home from a long day only to go back to where she just left to take care of my son. From the moment she arrived I knew my son was in the best hands possible. Not only did she have AMAZING skills (I watched the entire time she worked on my son's face), her compassion and kindness were truly impressive. I feel she is the kind of doctor we would all want taking care of our children. I cannot express how grateful I am for her selflessness and expertise. Thank you again Dr. Lipin
About Dr. Rosa Lipin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1982047189
Education & Certifications
- Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery University Of Toronto
- Emory University Department Of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- Emory University Department Of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- Tulane University School Of Medicine and Clinic
- Tulane University
- Plastic Surgery within the Head & Neck
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.