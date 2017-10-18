Dr. Malnati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosa Malnati, DPM
Overview of Dr. Rosa Malnati, DPM
Dr. Rosa Malnati, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. Malnati works at
Dr. Malnati's Office Locations
Project Health Inc7205 SE MARICAMP RD, Ocala, FL 34472 Directions (352) 680-7000
Physical Therapy Services of Sumter1389 S US 301, Sumterville, FL 33585 Directions (352) 793-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Malnati is compassionate to clients. She takes her time and offers alternative methods first. She explains what is going on so you can understand. Very understanding.
About Dr. Rosa Malnati, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malnati accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malnati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Malnati. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malnati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malnati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malnati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.