Overview of Dr. Rosa Marin, MD

Dr. Rosa Marin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.



Dr. Marin works at JORGE L. MACIA, MD AND ROSA M. MARIN, MD, PA. in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.