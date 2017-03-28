Overview of Dr. Rosa Mateo, MD

Dr. Rosa Mateo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Easton, MD. They completed their fellowship with Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital



Dr. Mateo works at UM BWMC Vascular Center at Queenstown in Easton, MD with other offices in Chestertown, MD and Cambridge, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.