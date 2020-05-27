Dr. Rosa Monte-Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monte-Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosa Monte-Fernandez, MD
Overview of Dr. Rosa Monte-Fernandez, MD
Dr. Rosa Monte-Fernandez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Monte-Fernandez's Office Locations
MCH Dan Marino Ctr Pediatrics2900 S Commerce Pkwy, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 385-6277
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosa Monte Fernandez is a great, kind, and knowledgeable pediatrician. She makes the children and caregivers feel comfortable and at ease. You will not feel rushed, she truly takes her time and is extremely thorough. The support staff is kind and professional. Office wait time is reasonable and usually under 30 minutes.
About Dr. Rosa Monte-Fernandez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monte-Fernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monte-Fernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monte-Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Monte-Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monte-Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monte-Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monte-Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.