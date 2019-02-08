See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Chula Vista, CA
Dr. Rosa Navarro, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Rosa Navarro, MD

Pain Medicine
2.7 (40)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rosa Navarro, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They completed their fellowship with Georgetown University Hospital

Dr. Navarro works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group
    2452 Fenton St, Chula Vista, CA 91914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 600-5309

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
  • Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Fibromyalgia
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Fibromyalgia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lordosis
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuritis
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Self Pay
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Navarro?

    Feb 08, 2019
    Not sure anyone can imagine pain 24/7 for over a year.. but this was happening to me. I went to see Dr. Navarro and in my first 5 minutes of meeting her she understood my pain.. she made a plan to treat my hip first then my back. Yesterday was the hip injection, was I was nervous about, but when she was done I was amazed at how little it hurt ( I have low pain tolerance) and how quick she was.. day one and I feel better!!!! Thank you Dr .. I Highly recommend her.
    Theresa in Chula Vista , CA — Feb 08, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rosa Navarro, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rosa Navarro, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Navarro to family and friends

    Dr. Navarro's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Navarro

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rosa Navarro, MD.

    About Dr. Rosa Navarro, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083691802
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Georgetown University Hospital|University Chicago Hospital
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosa Navarro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Navarro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Navarro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Navarro works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group in Chula Vista, CA. View the full address on Dr. Navarro’s profile.

    Dr. Navarro has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Navarro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Navarro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Navarro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Navarro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Navarro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rosa Navarro, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.