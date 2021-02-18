Overview of Dr. Rosa Neno, DO

Dr. Rosa Neno, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine|University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center and Bayonne Medical Center.



Dr. Neno works at RWJ Barnabas Health Medical Group - OB-GYN in Bayonne, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ and Lyndhurst, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.