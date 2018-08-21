Overview of Dr. Rosa Robles, MD

Dr. Rosa Robles, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF BARCELONA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Robles works at TRIHEALTH in Montgomery, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.