Overview of Dr. Rosa Tang, MD

Dr. Rosa Tang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Tang works at Neuro-Ophthalmology of Texas in Houston, TX with other offices in Bellaire, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anisocoria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.