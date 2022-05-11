See All Ophthalmologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Rosa Tang, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (33)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rosa Tang, MD

Dr. Rosa Tang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.

Dr. Tang works at Neuro-Ophthalmology of Texas in Houston, TX with other offices in Bellaire, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anisocoria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tang's Office Locations

    Limited To Official University Duties On
    4901 CALHOUN RD, Houston, TX 77204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 942-2182
    Eye Wellness Center
    5400 Bissonnet St # A, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 685-7004
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anisocoria
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Anisocoria
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening

Anisocoria Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Digital Tomography Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Visual Evoked Potential (VEP) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 11, 2022
    Brilliant, caring doctor
    — May 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rosa Tang, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 49 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1891797460
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    • John Sealy Hosp
    • Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosa Tang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tang has seen patients for Anisocoria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Tang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

