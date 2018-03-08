See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Rosa Vizcarra, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.0 (8)
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rosa Vizcarra, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Coahuila and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Vizcarra works at Macgregor Medical Center in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Overweight and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MacGregor Medical Center
    9969 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 690-2273
  2. 2
    Central Cardiovascular Inst
    414 Navarro St Ste 1111, San Antonio, TX 78205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 568-5600
  3. 3
    Nix Senior Health Center-Alamo Heights
    5307 Broadway Ste 130, San Antonio, TX 78209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 568-5600
  4. 4
    Wellmed Clinical Research
    7622 Louis Pasteur Dr Ste 201, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 610-3859

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Overweight
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Obesity
Overweight
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 08, 2018
    Wonderful doctor! She really spends time with her patients. You can tell she really cares. I would recommend friends and family to her.
    About Dr. Rosa Vizcarra, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1649206087
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thos Jefferson Med Coll
    Residency
    • Drexel Unversity Sch Med
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Coahuila
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine
