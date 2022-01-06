Dr. Rosa Zapata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zapata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosa Zapata, MD
Overview
Dr. Rosa Zapata, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL.
Dr. Zapata works at
Locations
-
1
Cla Pharmacy Group LLC5240 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, FL 34116 Directions (239) 234-6835
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zapata?
La mejor muy agradecida de ser su paciente
About Dr. Rosa Zapata, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1972151876
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zapata accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zapata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zapata works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zapata. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zapata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zapata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zapata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.