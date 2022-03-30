Dr. Rosabel Bencomo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bencomo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosabel Bencomo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rosabel Bencomo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana.
Dr. Bencomo works at
Rosabel M.Bencomo M.D P.A6840 Bird Rd Ste 209, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (786) 222-8807Tuesday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Atención rápida , muy profesional
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003100066
- Institute of Health Sciences
- Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana
- Family Practice
Dr. Bencomo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bencomo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bencomo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bencomo works at
Dr. Bencomo speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bencomo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bencomo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bencomo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bencomo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.