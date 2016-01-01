Overview

Dr. Rosabel Young, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Young works at California Neuromedical Svcs in Inglewood, CA with other offices in Redlands, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.