Dr. Rosalia Ayuso, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mt Sinai Hospital



Dr. Ayuso works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Fresh Meadows in Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.