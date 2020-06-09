Dr. Rosalia Burke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosalia Burke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rosalia Burke, MD
Dr. Rosalia Burke, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Aspire Behavioral Health Hospital, HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Burke works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Burke's Office Locations
-
1
Texas ENT Specialists - The Woodlands Pinecroft9301 Pinecroft Dr Ste 150, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 362-1368Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Texas ENT Specialists - Conroe1501 River Pointe Dr Ste 120, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 539-4700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Aspire Behavioral Health Hospital
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burke?
Dr. Burke is excellent and so knowledgable. she has taken excellent care of me for over 15 years. Highly recommend her.
About Dr. Rosalia Burke, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1962597831
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington, Seattle
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burke works at
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.