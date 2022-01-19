Dr. Rosalia Lomeo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lomeo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosalia Lomeo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, Mary Washington Hospital, Stafford Hospital and Uva Culpeper Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Fauquier Hospital
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Stafford Hospital
- Uva Culpeper Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Lomeo is awesome, she never has a problem taking her time to listen to what you have to say, she never rushes an appointment. Her staff is super friendly. She explained everything about my conditions to me in great detail, including the medications she prescribed.
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Med University SC
- U Kentucky|University Kentucky
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Lomeo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lomeo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lomeo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lomeo has seen patients for Lupus, Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lomeo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Lomeo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lomeo.
