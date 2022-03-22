Dr. Rosalie Bair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosalie Bair, MD
Overview of Dr. Rosalie Bair, MD
Dr. Rosalie Bair, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Bair's Office Locations
Rosalie L. Bair M.d. P. A.5612 Shields Dr, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 571-4334
Medstar Georgetown University Hospital3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (301) 571-4334Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a simple condition (watery eyes) that went undiagnosed for 12+ years, by my primary opthamologist, as well as 4 ENT's, which Dr. Bair diagnosed quickly and accurately. She performed minor surgery in her office, which thoroughly corrected the problem with virtually no pain. Her explanations were clear and all my questions were thoroughly answered. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Rosalie Bair, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1225049554
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
