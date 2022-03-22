Overview of Dr. Rosalie Bair, MD

Dr. Rosalie Bair, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Bair works at BAIR ROSALIE L MD PA in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Stye and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.