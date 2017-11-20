See All Pediatricians in Corona, CA
Dr. Rosalie De Guzman, MD

Pediatrics
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rosalie De Guzman, MD

Dr. Rosalie De Guzman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Corona, CA. 

Dr. De Guzman works at ROSALIE A DE GUZMAN MD INC in Corona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. De Guzman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rosalie A. De Guzman M.d. Inc.
    823 S Main St Ste 100, Corona, CA 92882 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 270-0067

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rosalie De Guzman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1386675452
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosalie De Guzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Guzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De Guzman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De Guzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De Guzman works at ROSALIE A DE GUZMAN MD INC in Corona, CA. View the full address on Dr. De Guzman’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. De Guzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Guzman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Guzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Guzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

