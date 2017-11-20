Dr. Rosalie De Guzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Guzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosalie De Guzman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rosalie De Guzman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Corona, CA.
Dr. De Guzman works at
Rosalie A. De Guzman M.d. Inc.823 S Main St Ste 100, Corona, CA 92882 Directions (951) 270-0067
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr de Guzman was my pediatrician as a child and now she's my daughters Dr as well she still asks about my brothers and sister she has always been a great Dr there's no other pediatrician I would take my child to she's great
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1386675452
Dr. De Guzman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Guzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Guzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Guzman speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. De Guzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Guzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Guzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Guzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.