Overview

Dr. Rosalie Patricio, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Paula, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.



Dr. Patricio works at Centers For Family Health in Santa Paula, CA with other offices in Oxnard, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.