Dr. Rosalie Pepe, MD
Overview of Dr. Rosalie Pepe, MD
Dr. Rosalie Pepe, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Pepe works at
Dr. Pepe's Office Locations
Cooper Early Intervention Program (HIV)3 Cooper Plz Rm 513, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rosalie Pepe, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pepe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pepe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pepe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pepe speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pepe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pepe.
