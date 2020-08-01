Dr. Rosalind Cadigan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cadigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosalind Cadigan, MD
Overview of Dr. Rosalind Cadigan, MD
Dr. Rosalind Cadigan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They completed their fellowship with F.A.C.O.G
Dr. Cadigan works at
Dr. Cadigan's Office Locations
-
1
Parkwest Obgyn PC9330 Park West Blvd Ste 502, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 531-3303
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cadigan?
I feel very comfortable recommending Dr. Cadigan. She did my surgery and managed to keep my family calm. She was not too proud to ask for help from other specialists for my very complicated care. I especially appreciate that she did not make me feel rushed, she took time to speak with me as a person not just a chart. And she was able to squeeze me into emergency appointments when my blood count was so low that I ended up getting 7 units of blood!
About Dr. Rosalind Cadigan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1912906991
Education & Certifications
- F.A.C.O.G
- Memorial University of Newfoundland / Faculty of Medicine
- Memorial University Of Newfoundland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cadigan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cadigan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cadigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cadigan works at
Dr. Cadigan has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cadigan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Cadigan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cadigan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cadigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cadigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.