Dr. Rosalind Dulan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lebanon, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Franciscan Medical Center, Dayton|Ohio State University|Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North and Atrium Medical Center.



Dr. Dulan works at Dulan and Moore Dulan Family Wellness Center in Lebanon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.