Dr. Martz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosalind Martz, MD
Overview of Dr. Rosalind Martz, MD
Dr. Rosalind Martz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Martz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Martz's Office Locations
-
1
Medical Arts Internal Medicine P.A.2911 Medical Arts St Ste 18, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 476-0190
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martz?
Dr. Martz has been my doctor for several years, and she is an excellent physician. She is efficient yet personable, taking the time needed to understand the details of a patient's health status and underlying issues. She also provides a handout summarizing the visit, any changes in health status, and actions to be taken. I could not recommend her more highly.
About Dr. Rosalind Martz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1528012614
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martz works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Martz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.