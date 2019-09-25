Overview of Dr. Rosalinda Espinelo, MD

Dr. Rosalinda Espinelo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Espinelo works at Espineli Medical Associates in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.