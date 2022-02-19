Dr. Mandreza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosalinda Mandreza, MD
Overview of Dr. Rosalinda Mandreza, MD
Dr. Rosalinda Mandreza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Mandreza works at
Dr. Mandreza's Office Locations
Abalos-galito Medical Service2593 S King Rd Ste 11, San Jose, CA 95122 Directions (408) 274-2880
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and attentive during my visit. I always feel better when I see her :) Always takes excellent care of my grandmother and I can trust she's in good hands.
About Dr. Rosalinda Mandreza, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1336197185
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandreza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandreza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandreza speaks Tagalog.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandreza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandreza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandreza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandreza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.