Dr. Rosalio Jalomo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rosalio Jalomo, MD
Dr. Rosalio Jalomo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Dr. Jalomo's Office Locations
Phc Homecare Lp7333 Barlite Blvd Ste 380, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 924-7645Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pm
San Antonio Pediatrics315 N San Saba Ste 1075, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 223-3543Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
he is a great pediatrician, he took care of me all my life and i’m hoping he will be able to do he same for my daughter
About Dr. Rosalio Jalomo, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801857644
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
