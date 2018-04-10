See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Schaumburg, IL
Dr. Rosalyn Aranas, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.0 (23)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rosalyn Aranas, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Aranas works at Neurology & Sleep Clinics of Chicago, S.C. in Schaumburg, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurology & Sleep Clinics of Chicago, S.C.
    1325 Wiley Rd Ste 158, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 929-4420

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Difficulty With Walking
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Difficulty With Walking

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Tension-Type Headache Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Loss of Balance Chevron Icon
Loss of Consciousness Chevron Icon
Management of VNS Devices for the Treatment of Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech Impairment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Dementia Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 10, 2018
    I found her to be a very caring Dr. She listen to all of my complaints and addressed them one by one. She really took the time to make sure I fully understand my options and we selected them under a mutual agreement what would be the best route to take. I would highly recommend her.
    About Dr. Rosalyn Aranas, MD

    Clinical Neurophysiology
    18 years of experience
    English
    1568629822
    Education & Certifications

    Clinical Neurophysiology, Rush University Medical Center|Sleep Medicine Fellowship, Rush Sleep Disorders and Research Center, Rush University Medical Center
    Rush University Medical Center
    Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosalyn Aranas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aranas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aranas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aranas works at Neurology & Sleep Clinics of Chicago, S.C. in Schaumburg, IL. View the full address on Dr. Aranas’s profile.

    Dr. Aranas has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aranas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Aranas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aranas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aranas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aranas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

