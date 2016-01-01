Dr. Rosamond Shaw, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosamond Shaw, DMD
Overview
Dr. Rosamond Shaw, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Birmingham, AL.
Dr. Shaw works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
MST Dental Family Dental & Cosmetic Center4702 Misty Ridge Cir, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 206-0130
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shaw?
About Dr. Rosamond Shaw, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1457452302
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaw accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaw works at
Dr. Shaw has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.