Dr. Rosana Ayoub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayoub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosana Ayoub, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rosana Ayoub, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Torrance, CA.
Dr. Ayoub works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Irram Rao MD Inc22330 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 216, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 375-7666
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ayoub?
About Dr. Rosana Ayoub, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1255658746
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayoub has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayoub accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayoub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayoub works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayoub. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayoub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayoub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayoub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.