Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosana Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rosana Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Rosana Rodriguez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations
Florida Womens Healthcare7300 SW 62nd Pl Fl 3, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 665-1133
South Miami Hospital6200 SW 73rd St, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 270-7999
Kendall OB/GYN Care, Inc.1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 585-5640Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Baptist Hospital of Miami8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 270-7999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosana is the best doctor ever. Very professional. I personally had an amazing and smooth experience on my labor thanks to her.
About Dr. Rosana Rodriguez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1982970802
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for C-Section, Maternal Anemia and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.