Dr. Rosanna Garner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosanna Garner, MD
Overview of Dr. Rosanna Garner, MD
Dr. Rosanna Garner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida.
Dr. Garner works at
Dr. Garner's Office Locations
-
1
Neurology and Physical Therapy Centers of Tampa Bay2835 W De Leon St Ste 205, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (727) 345-3333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garner?
outstanding doctor
About Dr. Rosanna Garner, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1770617276
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garner works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Garner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.