Dr. Rosanna McConnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McConnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosanna McConnell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rosanna McConnell, MD is a Dermatologist in Reidsville, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med.
Dr. McConnell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Reidsville601 S Main St Unit A, Reidsville, NC 27320 Directions (336) 349-5582
-
2
John H. Hall Jr MD PA1305 W Wendover Ave Ste D, Greensboro, NC 27408 Directions (336) 333-9111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McConnell?
Dr. McConnell and the whole office staff was amazing. Went in as a new patient, had a cyst looked at, removed and out of the office in 30 minutes. No long wait times just filled out the paperwork, taken back, examined, had cyst removed and perfect care the whole time. Amazing practice and would recommend to anyone as my wife has already been since my visit.
About Dr. Rosanna McConnell, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1245318245
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- E Carolina U/Pitt Co Mem Hosp
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McConnell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McConnell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McConnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McConnell works at
Dr. McConnell has seen patients for Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McConnell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McConnell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McConnell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McConnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McConnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.