Dr. Rosario Fortunato, MD

Pediatrics
4.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rosario Fortunato, MD

Dr. Rosario Fortunato, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Florida.

Dr. Fortunato works at Doctor Rosi Pediatrics in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fortunato's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Rosi Pediatrics
    2131 NW 40th Ter Ste A, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 375-0001
  2. 2
    The Kids Health Team
    6228 NW 43RD ST, Gainesville, FL 32653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 375-0001
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 29, 2018
    Excellent pediatrician!! She was my doctor growing up and now we take our daughter to see her. She is very thorough and attentive with her patients. Highly recommend her!!
    Alyson — Jan 29, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Rosario Fortunato, MD
    About Dr. Rosario Fortunato, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700982998
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Dr. Rosario Fortunato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fortunato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fortunato has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fortunato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fortunato works at Doctor Rosi Pediatrics in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Fortunato’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fortunato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fortunato.

