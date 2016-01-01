Overview of Dr. Rosario Romano, MD

Dr. Rosario Romano, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.



Dr. Romano works at Port Jefferson Internal Med in Port Jefferson Station, NY with other offices in Port Jefferson, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.