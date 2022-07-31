Dr. Rosario Trifiletti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trifiletti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosario Trifiletti, MD
Dr. Rosario Trifiletti, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ramsey, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Rosario R Trifiletti MD PHD
545 Island Rd, Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 236-3876
Monday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:30am - 5:45pm
Friday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Dr. Trifiletti has been such a blessing to our Family. We are from North Carolina and He came highly recommended and we made the Trip to New Jersey 4 years ago. He was the only one that could Dx and Treat our Son, we had searched for almost a year for answers. Our Son has come such a long way thanks to Dr. T and His Staff, We Highly recommended this Practice! A Big Thank You to Dr. Trifiletti and Staff!! We can not thank you enough!! The Parker Family
Pediatrics
37 years of experience
English
- 1518997659
JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Dr. Trifiletti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trifiletti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Trifiletti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trifiletti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trifiletti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trifiletti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.