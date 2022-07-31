See All Pediatricians in Ramsey, NJ
Dr. Rosario Trifiletti, MD

Pediatrics
3.2 (34)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rosario Trifiletti, MD

Dr. Rosario Trifiletti, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ramsey, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Trifiletti works at Rosario R Trifiletti MD PHD in Ramsey, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Trifiletti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rosario R Trifiletti MD PHD
    545 Island Rd, Ramsey, NJ 07446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 236-3876
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:45pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Treatment frequency



ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Ambulatory EEG With Video Monitoring Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
PANDAS Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat PANDAS
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 34 ratings
Patient Ratings (34)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(15)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Rosario Trifiletti, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1518997659
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rosario Trifiletti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trifiletti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Trifiletti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Trifiletti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Trifiletti works at Rosario R Trifiletti MD PHD in Ramsey, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Trifiletti’s profile.

34 patients have reviewed Dr. Trifiletti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trifiletti.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trifiletti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trifiletti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

