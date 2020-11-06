Overview of Dr. Rosaura Baez, MD

Dr. Rosaura Baez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Baez works at Elite Health Medical Group in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Venice, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.