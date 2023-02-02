Dr. Roscoe Marter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roscoe Marter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roscoe Marter, MD
Dr. Roscoe Marter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Dr. Marter works at
Dr. Marter's Office Locations
-
1
Facey Medical Group14445 Olive Vw Dr, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 481-2400
-
2
FMG - Valencia Specialty & Women's Health23803 MCBEAN PKWY, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 481-2400
-
3
Valencia Surgical Center25775 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 222-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marter?
Long wait! But I love Dr. Marter. He was worth the wait
About Dr. Roscoe Marter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609891142
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda Med Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marter works at
Dr. Marter speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Marter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.