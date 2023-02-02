See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Valencia, CA
Dr. Roscoe Marter, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (21)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Roscoe Marter, MD

Dr. Roscoe Marter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.

Dr. Marter works at Facey Medical Group in Valencia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Facey Medical Group
    14445 Olive Vw Dr, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 481-2400
  2. 2
    FMG - Valencia Specialty & Women's Health
    23803 MCBEAN PKWY, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 481-2400
  3. 3
    Valencia Surgical Center
    25775 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 222-2600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
  • Providence Holy Cross Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 02, 2023
    Long wait! But I love Dr. Marter. He was worth the wait
    Anonymous — Feb 02, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Roscoe Marter, MD
    About Dr. Roscoe Marter, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1609891142
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Loma Linda Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roscoe Marter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marter works at Facey Medical Group in Valencia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Marter’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Marter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

