Dr. Roscoe Nelson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.
Arizona Urology Specialists Arrowhead6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste 2600B, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 942-5600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr Nelson is one of the best doctors I have had. He is extremely knowledgeable and personable. The staff in his office are extremely nice and helpful. I would recommend Dr Nelson’s office to anyone
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Danish and Norwegian
- 1962487462
- University of California at Davis
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Brigham Young University
- Urology
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nelson speaks Danish and Norwegian.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
